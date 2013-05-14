FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tigenix expects sales growth to increase in 2013
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2013 / 5:06 AM / 4 years ago

Tigenix expects sales growth to increase in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 14 (Reuters) - Belgian biotech group Tigenix said it expected sales of its lead drug ChondroCelect, which repairs cartilage in the knee, to accelerate in the second half of 2013 after more than doubling in the first quarter.

The group said sales for the drug in the first three months of 2013 came in at 1.04 million euros ($1.35 million), a 55 percent increase on the first quarter of 2012.

Tigenix said it had 6.8 million euros of cash available at the end of March, having decreased at a rate of 1.4 million euros per month in the first quarter. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.