BRIEF-Tigenix NV says licenses marketing and distribution rights for ChondroCelect to Sobi

April 3 (Reuters) - Tigenix NV

* Tigenix : licenses exclusive marketing and distribution rights for ChondroCelect to Sobi

* Sobi to assume responsibility for commercialisation of chondrocelect in existing and new markets in europe and beyond

* Sobi’s considerable expertise and resources will enhance availability of chondrocelect to many more patients in many more countries

* To focus its resources on developing its pipeline of allogeneic treatments using expanded adipose-derived stem cells (easc‘s)

* Tigenix will receive a royalty of 22% of net sales of chondrocelect in first year of agreement, and 20% of net sales of chondrocelect thereafter

* Agreement will take effect on 1 june 2014, and has a duration of 10 years

* Will be no upfront or milestone payments

* Will initially maintain responsibility for manufacturing, logistics and regulatory affairs, costs of these activities will be borne by Sobi