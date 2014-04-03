FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tigenix NV says licenses marketing and distribution rights for ChondroCelect to Sobi
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 3, 2014 / 5:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tigenix NV says licenses marketing and distribution rights for ChondroCelect to Sobi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Tigenix NV

* Tigenix : licenses exclusive marketing and distribution rights for ChondroCelect to Sobi

* Sobi to assume responsibility for commercialisation of chondrocelect in existing and new markets in europe and beyond

* Sobi’s considerable expertise and resources will enhance availability of chondrocelect to many more patients in many more countries

* To focus its resources on developing its pipeline of allogeneic treatments using expanded adipose-derived stem cells (easc‘s)

* Tigenix will receive a royalty of 22% of net sales of chondrocelect in first year of agreement, and 20% of net sales of chondrocelect thereafter

* Agreement will take effect on 1 june 2014, and has a duration of 10 years

* Will be no upfront or milestone payments

* Will initially maintain responsibility for manufacturing, logistics and regulatory affairs, costs of these activities will be borne by Sobi Brussels newsroom; +32 2 287 6810 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.