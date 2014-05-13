FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tigenix Q1 ChondroCelect sales up 26 pct
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 13, 2014 / 5:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tigenix Q1 ChondroCelect sales up 26 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Tigenix Nv :

* ChondroCelect sales up 26 pct compared with Q1 2013

* Q1 total funds of 25.7 mln euros available

* ChondroCelect sales continue to grow steadily

* Agreements to license marketing and distribution rights of ChondroCelect to Sobi, and to sell Dutch manufacturing facility to Pharmacell, signed

* Expect to complete patient recruitment for European Phase III study of CX601 by end of 2014

* Expect to hire a contract manufacturing organisation (CMO) in United States and to begin technology transfer for CX601 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.