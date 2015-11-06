Singapore Airlines offers to buy rest of Tiger Airways

SINGAPORE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines (SIA) launched an offer to buy all the shares of Tiger Airways that it does not already own in a deal that values the budget carrier at about S$1.02 billion ($725.46 million).

SIA currently owns 55.8 percent of Tiger Airways, and intends to delist and privatise the airline.

SIA is offering S$0.41 per Tiger Airways share in cash, as well as an option to subscribe for SIA shares at S$11.10 per share.

Trading in shares of Tiger Airways was halted ahead of the announcement. The shares closed at S$0.31 on Thursday, while Singapore Airlines closed at S$11.15.