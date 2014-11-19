CORRECTED-S.Africa's Tiger Brands writes down value of Nigerian unit again

(Correct second bullet to show loss not profit)

* Writes down $9.5 million of Dangote Flour assets

* Dangote Flour FY loss widens

* Tiger Brands FY profit up 11 percent

JOHANNESBURG/LAGOS Nov 19 (Reuters) - Tiger Brands took another write down at its money-losing Nigerian unit, the company said on Wednesday, as South Africa’s biggest consumer goods maker posted an 11 percent increase in full-year profit.

Tiger Brands, which makes pasta, energy drinks and breakfast cereal, wrote off 105 million rand ($9.5 million) of factory assets at Dangote Flour Mills following a review of utilisation levels.

The impairment comes within a year of a separate 849 million rand write down at the Nigerian unit, which on Wednesday posted a full-year pre-tax loss of 9.28 billion naira ($53 million), 11 percent wider than the year before.

Tiger Brands has been trying to turn profit from Dangote Flour since paying nearly $200 million for a controlling stake two years ago as part of broader plan to expand into the rest of Africa to offset slow growth in South Africa.

As part of a turnaround plan of Dangote Flour, Tiger Brands has closed two of its five mills, including one in Nigeria’s northern city of Kano, which has been the target of several bombings by Boko Haram Islamist insurgents.

Tiger Brands’ head of grains unit Noel Doyle, who also looks after Dangote Flour, said the business was unlikely to make any profit until after 2016.

In a separate statement, Dangote Flour said the introduction of high-margin items to the production line and further topline growth would help reduce losses next year.

Tiger Brands reported an 11 percent increase in diluted headline earnings per share (EPS) to 18.16 rand, helped partly by cost cuts at home, where debt-laden consumers are spending guardedly.

Headline EPS, the widely watched measure of profit in South Africa, strips out certain one-off items.

Shares in Tiger Brands were up nearly three quarters of percent at 379.97 rand by 1122 GMT, outpacing a 0.4 percent fall in the JSE To-40 index. (1 US dollar = 173.6500 Nigerian naira) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock)