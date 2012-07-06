Singapore's Tiger names Koay Peng Yen as new CEO

SINGAPORE, July 6 (Reuters) - Tiger Airways Holdings , a budget carrier part owned by Singapore Airlines , said on Friday that Koay Peng Yen will be its new group chief executive officer from Aug. 10.

Koay was previously executive director of Pacific Carriers Ltd and PaxOcean Engineering Group, two firms that are part of Malaysian billionaire Robert Kuok’s Kuok Group.

He will take over from Chin Yau Seng, who is returning to Singapore Airlines. Chin has led Tiger since July 2011. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)