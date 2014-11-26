FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carlyle, Old Mutual to acquire S.African tyre firm from Ethos
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 26, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

Carlyle, Old Mutual to acquire S.African tyre firm from Ethos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. buyout firm Carlyle Group LP and the private equity arm of insurer Old Mutual have agreed to buy South African tyre retailer Tiger Automotive from Ethos Private Equity, Ethos said on Wednesday.

The deal, still subject to approval from South African competition regulators, is for an undisclosed sum, Ethos said. The acquisition marks the first acquisition for Carlyle’s $700 million African fund in the continent’s most developed economy. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.