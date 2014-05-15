BRIEF-Tiger Brands sees H1 HEPS from cont ops to rise by between 5 pct and 9 pct

May 15 (Reuters) - Tiger Brands Ltd

* Is making steady progress in implementing key strategic initiatives aimed at regaining market shares and further strengthening its core brands

* Impairment amounting to r849 million which will be included in abnormal items in group income statement for half year ended 31 march 20

* Headline EPS from continuing operations will increase by between 5% and 9% for six months ended 31 march 2014

* Excluding DFM impairment, EPS from continuing operations for six months ended 31 march 2014 will increase by between 6% and 10% compared to last year

* Taking impairment into account, EPS from continuing operations are expected to decline by between 50% and 55% relative to previous year

* HEPS, including discontinued operations, will increase by between 4% and 8% from last year