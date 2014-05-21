FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tiger Brands first-half HEPS rises 7 pct
#Credit Markets
May 21, 2014 / 5:35 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tiger Brands first-half HEPS rises 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Tiger Brands Ltd

* Group is making steady progress in implementing key strategic initiatives aimed at regaining market shares and further strengthening its core brands

* Group experienced significant cost inflation in its domestic businesses in current period, partly due to rapid decline in rand exchange rate

* Pricing has since been adjusted to restore margins and improve profitability; however, group continues to partially absorb cost increases in a number of categories, mitigating impact, where possible

* Turnover from continuing operations for six months ended 31 march 2014, which amounted to r14,9 billion

* Group’s overall gross margin declined by 0,9% to 30,9%, negatively influenced by inflationary effects of weak rand on input costs,

* Headline eps from continuing operations increased by 7% to 856 cents

* Company has declared an interim dividend of 329 cents per share for half year ended 31 march 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

