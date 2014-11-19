FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tiger Brands full-year HEPS rises 11 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 19, 2014 / 5:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tiger Brands full-year HEPS rises 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Tiger Brands Ltd

* Audited group results and dividend declaration for year ended 30 september 2014

* FY group turnover r30,1 bn +11 pct

* FY HEPS 1 804 cents +15 pct

* Total operations- FY HEPS 1 816 cents +11 pct

* Total operations- FY EPS 1 262 cents -22 pct

* Total dividend per share 940 cents +9 pct

* EES from continuing operations declined by 21 pct to 1 243 cents, largely due to impairments relating to group’s investment in Dangote flour mills (“dfm”)

* Expects to sustain positive momentum that was achieved during year under review, despite a continued difficult trading environment in both domestic and international businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
