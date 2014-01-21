UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Tiger Brands to acquire Kenyan firm

(Recasts with company confirmation)

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 21 (Reuters) - South African food company Tiger Brands said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy a Kenyan firm, identified by a newspaper as milling and confectionery company Rafiki Mills, in a deal likely worth $25 million.

South Africa’s Business Day newspaper earlier reported Tiger Brands, a maker of bread and breakfast cereal, had agreed to acquire Rafiki for $25 million, quoting corporate affairs group executive Alex Mathole.

Mathole confirmed in a statement that an agreement had been signed, but declined to provide further details.

The acquisition of Rafiki, the fourth-largest miller in East Africa’s largest economy, would be the latest move by Tiger Brands to increase its presence in fast-growing sub-Saharan Africa.

The company acquired 63 percent of Nigeria’s Dangote Flour Mills for $188 million. It already has a presence in Kenya through its Haco Tiger Brands unit. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Mark Potter and Jason Neely)