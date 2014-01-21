FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Tiger Brands to acquire Kenyan firm
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
January 21, 2014 / 7:55 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Tiger Brands to acquire Kenyan firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Recasts with company confirmation)

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 21 (Reuters) - South African food company Tiger Brands said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy a Kenyan firm, identified by a newspaper as milling and confectionery company Rafiki Mills, in a deal likely worth $25 million.

South Africa’s Business Day newspaper earlier reported Tiger Brands, a maker of bread and breakfast cereal, had agreed to acquire Rafiki for $25 million, quoting corporate affairs group executive Alex Mathole.

Mathole confirmed in a statement that an agreement had been signed, but declined to provide further details.

The acquisition of Rafiki, the fourth-largest miller in East Africa’s largest economy, would be the latest move by Tiger Brands to increase its presence in fast-growing sub-Saharan Africa.

The company acquired 63 percent of Nigeria’s Dangote Flour Mills for $188 million. It already has a presence in Kenya through its Haco Tiger Brands unit. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Mark Potter and Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.