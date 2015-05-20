FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Tiger Brands reports flat H1 earnings
May 20, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's Tiger Brands reports flat H1 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 20 (Reuters) - South Africa’s biggest consumer foods manufacturer Tiger Brands reported flat first-half earnings on Wednesday, citing weaker economic conditions in Nigeria where its Dangote Flour Mills unit has been struggling.

Tiger Brands, which makes cereal, energy drinks and rice, said diluted headline earnings per share (EPS) dipped by 1 percent to 837 cents in the six months ended March.

Headline EPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items.

Sales rose 7 percent to 15.9 billion rand ($1.33 billion) (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)

