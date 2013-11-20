FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tiger Brands says full-year headline earnings rise
#Credit Markets
November 20, 2013 / 5:41 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Tiger Brands says full-year headline earnings rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Tiger Brands Ltd : * Says FY group turnover R27,0 bln up 19.1 pct * Says FY headline earnings per share 1 781 cents up 5,4 pct * Says FY operating profit R3.1 bln, down 11,6 pct * Says trading conditions for the year were once again difficult * Says challenges facing the global economy have undoubtedly affected Tiger

Brands sphere of operations * Says results for the financial year are disappointing and reflect a difficult

transitionary phase * Says trading conditions are expected to remain challenging for the

foreseeable future * Says performance of DFM is expected to improve over the next year * Margin pressures to persist due to volatile commodity prices, fluctuating

exchange rates and rising energy costs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
