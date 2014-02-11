FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tiger Brands reports Q1 turnover from cont ops of 7.7 bln rand
February 11, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Tiger Brands reports Q1 turnover from cont ops of 7.7 bln rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Tiger Brands Ltd : * Turnover from continuing operations for Q1 of the current financial year amounted to R7.7 billion * Says Q1 overall gross margin showed a decline for the quarter of 1.2 percentage points to 30.5 pct * Turnover from the export and international businesses benefited from the weaker rand exchange rate * Says trading conditions in the Nigerian market remain challenging * Says impact of significant price discounting in the market continues to place pressure on margins * Rising costs have resulted in significant margin pressures that should ease over balance of year * Says domestic sales volumes increased by approximately 4 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.