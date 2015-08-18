FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Intrexon Corp, Ziopharm (Aug 14)
August 18, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Intrexon Corp, Ziopharm (Aug 14)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Aug. 14 story to say Tiger Global’s share stake in Zillow is unchanged, not dissolved)

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Tiger Global Management: * Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Intrexon Corp - SEC filing * Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc * Tiger Global Management's share stake in Zillow Group Inc remains unchanged * Tiger Global Management - change in holdings are as of June 30, 2015 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2015 ** Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1Nv0Snk ** Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1ICUtYq

