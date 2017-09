May 6 (Reuters) - Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd

* Says its Hong Kong unit to buy 69.8 percent stake of Frontage Laboratories Inc for $50.25 million

* Says shares to resume trading on May 7

