Orange completes acquisition of Congo mobile operator Tigo DRC
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 21, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

Orange completes acquisition of Congo mobile operator Tigo DRC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, April 21 (Reuters) - Orange has completed the $160 million acquisition of Democratic of Congo mobile operator subsidiary Tigo DRC from Millicom, the French company said on Thursday, one of four African purchases it has made this year.

“With a population of more than 80 million people and a relatively low mobile penetration rate of 50 percent of the population, the country offers considerable growth potential,” Bruno Mettling, deputy chief executive officer of Orange, said in a statement.

This month it completed the acquisition of Cellcom, Liberia’s leading mobile operator, and in January it announced a deal to buy Indian firm Airtel’s Burkina Faso and Sierra Leone subsidiaries. (Reporting by Marine Pennetier; editing by Edward McAllister and Jason Neely)

