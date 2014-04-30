CORRECTED-Tikehau hires ex-Blackstone executive to help grow credit team

(Corrects first paragraph to show she is joining the credit team, not equity)

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - French investment manager Tikehau Group said on Wednesday it had hired Debra Anderson to help lead expansion of its pan-European credit business.

Anderson was most recently a senior managing director at alternative asset manager Blackstone’s credit unit, GSO, where she established and managed its European collateralised loan obligation business and co-managed its customised credit strategies business, Tikehau said.

Based in London, she will be responsible for growing the team alongside Patrick Marshall, said Tikehau, which manages more than 3 billion euros ($4.15 billion) of institutional and private money. ($1 = 0.7237 Euros) (Reporting by Simon Jessop)