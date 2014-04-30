FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Tikehau hires ex-Blackstone executive to help grow credit team
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 30, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Tikehau hires ex-Blackstone executive to help grow credit team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to show she is joining the credit team, not equity)

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - French investment manager Tikehau Group said on Wednesday it had hired Debra Anderson to help lead expansion of its pan-European credit business.

Anderson was most recently a senior managing director at alternative asset manager Blackstone’s credit unit, GSO, where she established and managed its European collateralised loan obligation business and co-managed its customised credit strategies business, Tikehau said.

Based in London, she will be responsible for growing the team alongside Patrick Marshall, said Tikehau, which manages more than 3 billion euros ($4.15 billion) of institutional and private money. ($1 = 0.7237 Euros) (Reporting by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.