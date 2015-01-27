MOVES-Ex-SocGen investment banker Mustier joins Tikehau Capital

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Jean-Pierre Mustier, the former head of investment banking at Societe Generale, has joined Tikehau Capital Group.

Tikehau Capital, which manages 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion) in assets, said on Tuesday that Mustier would be based in London and would focus on Tikehau’s international expansion.

Mustier’s career at SocGen was hit by huge losses run up at the bank in 2008 by convicted trader Jerome Kerviel.

In early 2011, Mustier joined Italian bank UniCredit . He left UniCredit at the end of December 2014 although he has since joined the bank’s international advisory board, Tikehau Capital said.