MOVES-Tikehau Capital hires Ignazio Torrepadula from Boston Consulting Group

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Tikehau Capital Group, a private equity and venture capital firm, hired Ignazio Torrepadula as senior adviser from the Boston Consulting Group to boost its presence in Italy.

Luca Bucelli, who joined Tikehau Capital in Paris last year, will relocate to the firm’s new office in Milan.

Torrepadula and Bucelli will work closely with Jean-Pierre Mustier, who became a partner earlier this year.

Tikehau Capital manages 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion) for institutional and private investors in various asset classes, including private debt and real estate. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)