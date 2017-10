LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Tikit Group PLC : * Revenue for six months ended June 30 13.4 million STG versus 13.3 million STG

a year earlier * H1 profit before tax 2.4 million STG, up 5.5 percent * Since the end of the half year, trading has continued to be in-line with the

board’s expectations * Interim dividend 3 pence per share versus 2.5 pence a year earlier