MOVES-Tilney Bestinvest names Cathy Geary associate director
March 16, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Tilney Bestinvest names Cathy Geary associate director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - London-based financial planning and investment advisory Tilney Bestinvest appointed Cathy Geary as associate director, financial planning to focus on clients in Northampton.

She joins Tilney from Arthur J Gallagher, where she advised self-managed pension clients and high-net-worth individuals. She will report to Neil Watson, director of financial planning.

Geary has 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and has earlier worked as a chartered financial planner with RSM Tenon Group PLC. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

