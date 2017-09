Feb 2 (Reuters) - Tilney Bestinvest, an investment and financial planning firm, appointed James Collings as compliance director.

Collings joins from Schroders Plc where he was the head of the compliance team.

Collings will be based in the company’s Mayfair headquarters and will oversee Tilney’s regulatory compliance framework. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)