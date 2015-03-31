MOVES-Tilney Bestinvest appoints Suki Copeland group human resources director

March 31 (Reuters) - London-based financial planning and investment advisory Tilney Bestinvest appointed Suki Copeland group human resources director.

Copeland, who will be based in the company’s Mayfair headquarters, will report to Chief Executive Peter Hall, Tilney said on Tuesday.

She joins from UK investment management firm Charles Stanley Group Plc, where she led its human resources function for four years.

Copeland has also worked at Liberty Mutual Insurance Corp’s European arm and at global law firms Herbert Smith and Allen & Overy LLP. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)