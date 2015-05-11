MOVES-Tilney for Intermediaries appoints Mark Coles director

May 11 (Reuters) - Investment management firm Tilney for Intermediaries appointed Mark Coles as director for financial intermediaries.

Coles will be based in Birmingham and report to Miles Robinson, head of the company.

Coles joins from Cofunds where he was head of business partnerships.

At Tilney for Intermediaries, he will work to strengthen both the existing relationships the firm has with firms of advisers as well as grow its presence with additional financial planning businesses, the company said. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)