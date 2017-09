TORONTO, May 7 (Reuters) - Tim Hortons, Canada’s biggest coffee and doughnut chain, reported higher earnings on Wednesday, as same-store sales grew during the quarter, but results were partially impacted by higher interest expense and a higher tax rate.

Net income attributable to Tim Hortons for the first quarter ended March 30 was C$90.9 million, or 66 Canadian cents, compared with C$86.2 million, or 56 Canadian cents earned a year ago.