FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TIM CEO unaware of potential price amid sale speculation
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
September 10, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

TIM CEO unaware of potential price amid sale speculation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia SpA has yet to propose or inform the price it is seeking for its Brazilian subsidiary, TIM Participações SA, the chief executive of the unit said on Wednesday.

TIM Participações will evaluate any potential takeover bids, Chief Executive Rodrigo Abreu told reporters in Brasilia. He added that investment banking firm Grupo BTG Pactual SA has yet to reach out the company to detail a potential bid.

BTG Pactual was named by Grupo Oi SA, one of TIM’s four rivals in Brazil, as a merchant commissioner in charge of seeking ways to bid for TIM. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.