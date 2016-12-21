SAO PAULO Dec 21 Brazil-based TIM Participações SA has sold 66 telecommunications towers to American Tower Corp. for 27 million reais ($8 million), according to a securities filing late on Tuesday.

The deal is part of a process started in 2014, when the company said it would sell up to 6,481 towers. Until now, 5,753 towers have been disposed of for about 2.6 billion reais, the filing said.

($1 = 3.3425 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by W Simon)