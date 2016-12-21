U.S. sues Barclays for fraud over mortgage securities
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
SAO PAULO Dec 21 Brazil-based TIM Participações SA has sold 66 telecommunications towers to American Tower Corp. for 27 million reais ($8 million), according to a securities filing late on Tuesday.
The deal is part of a process started in 2014, when the company said it would sell up to 6,481 towers. Until now, 5,753 towers have been disposed of for about 2.6 billion reais, the filing said.
($1 = 3.3425 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by W Simon)
* Appointment of Jeremy Anderson as head of NZX Agri effective 1 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: