a year ago
TIM Brasil lays off 1,700 workers in call center cuts -union
July 11, 2016 / 6:50 PM / a year ago

TIM Brasil lays off 1,700 workers in call center cuts -union

Ana Mano

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participações SA has laid off 1,700 call center employees, union representatives said on Monday, highlighting efforts to cut costs in the worst recession in decades.

The Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia SpA did not comment on the number of layoffs, but said the reorganization of its call center operation was part of efforts to achieve cost savings of 1 billion reais ($303 million) through 2017.

In both Curitiba and Recife, where the layoffs took place, the company and the unions said they negotiated extended benefits to the dismissed workers, including health coverage through the end of 2016.

$1 = 3.30 Brazilian reais Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
