SAO PAULO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecommunications firm TIM Participacoes SA said in a securities filing on Wednesday it has hired Banco Bradesco to evaluate strategic alternatives.

The company said assistance from financial consultancies “does not constitute a mandate for the evaluation of an offer to buy Oi”. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi, Jr.; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)