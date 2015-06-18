Brazil's TIM says Telecom Italia has no info on possible sale

SAO PAULO, June 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participações SA said on Thursday that its controlling shareholder Telecom Italia SpA had reiterated that it remains a strategic asset for the Italian group.

TIM shares rose more than 5 percent in Sao Paulo following a Bloomberg News report that Telecom Italia’s biggest investor, Vivendi SA, wants to explore a sale of TIM to focus in Europe.

Telecom Italia said it had no information about the rumors, according to a securities filing by TIM. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)