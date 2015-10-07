FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TIM Brasil says not in talks over potential tie-up with rivals
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 7, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

TIM Brasil says not in talks over potential tie-up with rivals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - TIM Participações SA , Brazil’s second-largest wireless carrier, says it is currently not in talks with any rivals over possible consolidation moves, as reported by local media this week.

The company, which is 67-percent controlled by Telecom Italia SpA, is, however, always attentive to any potential market opportunities, according to a securities filing unveiled on Wednesday. This week, local media reported that TIM as rival OI SA were exploring ways to resume talks aimed at combining their operations. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

