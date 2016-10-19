CORRECTED-TIM Brasil to regain share in post-paid wireless, CEO says

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say TIM Brasil means to regain share in post-paid, not pre-paid)

SAO PAULO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - TIM Participações SA, the owner of Brazil's No. 2 wireless carrier, plans to regain market share lost in the post-paid wireless phone segment, which was neglected for years, Chief Executive Officer Stefano De Angelis said on Wednesday.

De Angelis spoke at a telecommunications event in São Paulo. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)