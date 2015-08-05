FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil telecom TIM announces three-year cost cutting plan
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 5, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil telecom TIM announces three-year cost cutting plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - TIM Participações SA , Brazil’s second-biggest wireless carrier, aims to reduce operating expenses by at least 1 billion reais ($290 million) over the next three years, Chief Financial Officer Guglielmo Noya said on a Wednesday earnings call.

Noya said the cost-cutting plan and growing data revenue should help to expand profit margins. On Tuesday, TIM reported a drop in profit, excluding a one-time sale of cell towers, due to weak sales and rising payroll costs.

$1 = 3.46 Brazilian reais Reporting by Brad Haynes and Luciana Bruno; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.