FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
TIM Brasil sees cost cuts saving $518 mln through 2018
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

TIM Brasil sees cost cuts saving $518 mln through 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - TIM Participações SA, Brazil's No. 2 wireless carrier, expect ongoing efforts to cut costs to generate about 1.7 billion reais ($518 million) in savings for the three-year period ending in 2018, Chief Executive Officer Stefano de Angelis said on Tuesday.

In a conference call to discuss second-quarter results, de Angelis said that such efforts, which include staff reductions, will help TIM weather "turbulent" economic times in Brazil. TIM, which is controlled by Telecom Italia SpA , missed quarterly estimates on Monday.

$1 = 3.2834 Brazilian reais Reporting by Ana Mano; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.