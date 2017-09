SAO PAULO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Brazil wireless carrier TIM Participações SA expects declining voice revenue to stabilize in 2015 and eventually grow again, Chief Executive Rodrigo Abreu told analysts on Friday.

“Obviously that growth won’t be like in the past, when revenue was growing by double digits, but it will grow again,” Abreu said. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Alden Bentley)