SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Tim Participacoes SA , Brazil's second largest wireless carrier, on Tuesday reaffirmed its plans to invest 12.5 billion reais ($3.9 billion) during the 2016-2018 period.

Speaking on a conference call to discuss third quarter results, Chief Executive Officer Stefano De Angelis said TIM will extend its 4G network to 1,000 Brazilian cities this year, a 24 percent increase from 2015.