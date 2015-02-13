FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's TIM profit slips 8 percent on weak sales
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 13, 2015 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

Brazil's TIM profit slips 8 percent on weak sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - TIM Participações SA , Brazil’s second-largest wireless phone company, posted an 8 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday because of stagnant sales and rising costs.

Net income for the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia SpA fell 460 million reais ($163 million), in line with an average forecast of 459 million reais in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Weak job growth and annual inflation over 7 percent has eroded consumer confidence in Brazil, triggering a sharp drop in household spending. TIM’s net revenue has stagnated as a result, virtually unchanged in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.

Growing demand for data services helped to offset falling voice revenue. And net revenue in TIM’s fixed-line unit posted a rare increase, suggesting it had turned the corner after restructuring its corporate portfolio.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, rose 4 percent from a year earlier to 1.558 billion reais, above an average forecast of 1.489 billion reais.

$1 = 2.82 reais Reporting by Brad Haynes; Additional reporting by Luciana Bruno in Rio de Janeiro. Editing by Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.