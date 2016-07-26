FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's TIM posts 47.41 mln real quarterly profit - filing
July 26, 2016 / 12:20 AM / a year ago

Brazil's TIM posts 47.41 mln real quarterly profit - filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - TIM Participaçoes SA , Brazil's second-largest wireless carrier, on Monday posted an 85-percent drop in second-quarter net income from a year ago.

Profit fell from a year earlier to 47.41 million reais ($14.4 million) at the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia SpA TLIT.MI, according to a securities filing on Monday. Net income came in at well below the consensus estimate of 115 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Sandra Maler)

