Brazil's TIM posts 22 pct rise in quarterly profit
May 8, 2014 / 9:52 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's TIM posts 22 pct rise in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 8 (Reuters) - TIM Participaçoes SA , Brazil’s second-largest wireless phone company, on Thursday posted a 22 percent rise in first-quarter profit from a year earlier to 372 million reais($168 million), according to a securities filing.

Net income was slightly above an average forecast of 366 million reais in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 8 percent to 1.317 billion reais, just above an average estimate of 1.299 billion reais.

$1 = 2.21 Brazilian reais Reporting by Brad Haynes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
