SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - TIM Participacoes , Brazil’s second-largest wireless phone company, expects prices to fall in the short term due to greater competition from rival carriers, a senior executive said on a conference call on Friday.

The Brazilian affiliate of Telecom Italia reported late on Thursday that first-quarter profit jumped 30 percent from a year earlier as its growing share of the country’s booming mobile market delivered solid revenue growth.