UPDATE 1-Indonesia's Timah sees global tin deficit soaring on trading rules

JAKARTA, March 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s top tin miner PT Timah says it expects the global tin supply deficit to grow to 20,000 tonnes in 2014 from 7,400 tonnes in 2013 as shipments continue to suffer from rules making trading of the metal compulsory on a domestic bourse.

The forecast compares to the median deficit of 3,000 tonnes in 2014 from seven analysts in a Reuters base metal balance poll in January MKTBAL-NTZ.

“This could inflate tin prices,” Timah CEO Sukrisno told reporters on Tuesday. “If (LME) tin prices are at least $23,000 (a tonne), Timah’s profits this year could reach 1 trillion rupiah ($87.87 million),” he said. LME tin prices are currently around $23,000 a tonne.

Indonesia is the world’s top exporter of the metal. Tin exports have been hit by a regulation introduced in August that forces all tin ingot shipments to comply with higher purity rules and trade via the Indonesia Commodity and Derivatives Exchange before being exported.

Timah said last month it expects Indonesia’s exports to drop 35 percent this year.

Sukrisno also said state-owned Timah was investing up to 20 billion rupiah to build Indonesia’s first rare-earth metals processing facility. The plant, expected to commence production in 2015, will produce 15 tonnes of hydroxides a year, worth an estimated $3.5 million.

Last month domestic media quoted the country’s state-owned enterprise minister saying Timah could produce Lanthanum (La), Cerium (Ce), Praseodymium (Pr) and Neodymium (Nd) from tin slag that was currently being sold for processing overseas.

“These rare-earth raw materials have now become very important globally,” Dahlan Iskan was quoted by Antara as saying. ($1 = 11380 Rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiyah Dahrul; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)