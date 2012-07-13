Tim Brasil faces penalties after surge in complaints-source

BRASILIA, July 13 (Reuters) - Brazil telecommunications regulator Anatel is considering imposing penalties on wireless phone company TIM Participações as early as next week, said a source with direct knowledge of the situation, following a surge in customer complaints over service quality in recent months.

The source, an Anatel official who declined to be quoted because of the sensitivity of the issue, said a decision to fine or even suspend sales of new plans at TIM Brasil, as the company is known, may come after a technical evaluation.