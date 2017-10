SAO PAULO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Tim Participações SA expects to have 90 million mobile phone lines active at the end of this year, up 28 percent from 2012, according to information filed with Brazilian securities regulator on Wednesday.

TIM Brasil, as the Brazil-based mobile telephony unit of Telecom Italia SpA is known, ended last year with 70.2 million lines in operation, the company said.