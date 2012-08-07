FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazilian state aims to renew sales ban for TIM Brasil
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

Brazilian state aims to renew sales ban for TIM Brasil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Parana sues to block wireless carrier’s sales again

* Federal regulators lifted TIM sales suspension last week

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Brazilian state of Parana is trying to renew a sales ban levied against TIM Participaçoes, Brazil’s No. 2 wireless phone company, continuing regulatory pressure on local carriers due to complaints of spotty service.

The Parana state government filed a suit late Monday aimed at restoring a sales prohibition lifted by federal regulators last week. State prosecutors are also seeking fines and repayment to some subscribers.

Federal telecommunications regulator Anatel banned sales of TIM’s wireless plans in 19 states for nearly two weeks, until the company presented what the agency said was an adequate investment plan to improve service.

TIM, the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia, said it has invested 95 million reais ($47 million) so far this year to improve coverage in Parana as part of its national investment plan.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
