TIM Brasil 2nd qtr profit misses forecasts
July 31, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 5 years ago

TIM Brasil 2nd qtr profit misses forecasts

SAO PAULO, July 30 (Reuters) - TIM Participaçoes, Brazil’s second-largest wireless phone company, booked a profit of 346.8 million reais ($170 million) in the second quarter, little changed from a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Monday.

Profit at the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia missed the average estimate of 397 million reais in a Reuters survey of four analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 6 percent to 1.214 billion reais, below a forecast of 1.264 billion reais in the Reuters poll.

