10 months ago
Time Inc posts near 3 pct fall in quarterly revenue
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 10:10 AM / 10 months ago

Time Inc posts near 3 pct fall in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Time Inc, publisher of People, Sports Illustrated and Fortune magazines, posted a near 3 percent fall in quarterly revenue as income from print advertising offset gains in its digital business.

The company's net loss narrowed to $112 million, or $1.13 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $913 million, or $8.30 per share, a year earlier.

Time Inc's revenue fell to $750 million from $773 million.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
