FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Bronfman-led investor group drops out of Time bidding -source
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
March 9, 2017 / 1:35 AM / 5 months ago

Bronfman-led investor group drops out of Time bidding -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 (Reuters) - An investor group led by former music executive Edgar Bronfman Jr has dropped out of bidding for Time Inc, owner of People and Sports Illustrated magazines, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The group, which also included media executive Ynon Kreiz, decided that the price Time Inc was asking for was too high considering the turnaround that was needed to boost growth, the person said, asking not to be named because the matter is private.

A representative for the investor group declined to comment while Time Inc could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news on Wednesday. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.