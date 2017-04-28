FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Time Inc says to pursue own strategic plan, shares plunge
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 28, 2017 / 12:33 PM / 4 months ago

Time Inc says to pursue own strategic plan, shares plunge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Time Inc said on Friday its board had evaluated a number of expressions of interest but decided to pursue its own strategic plan, sending its shares down 19 percent in premarket trading.

The publisher of Sports Illustrated and People magazines said the board would continue to pursue its strategic plan, which includes changes to its cost structure.

Time's shares were down nearly 19 percent at $14.95 in premarket trading on Friday.

Earlier this month Reuters reported that U.S. media group Meredith Corp made a preliminary acquisition offer to Time that fell short of its price expectation. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.