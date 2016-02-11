FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 11, 2016 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

Time Inc quarterly revenue falls 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Magazine publisher Time Inc reported a 2 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a stronger dollar and a fall in income from print advertisements.

The company, whose titles include Sports Illustrated, People and Time magazine, said total revenue fell to $877 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec 31 from $895 million a year earlier.

Net income fell to $17 million, or 15 cents per share, from $145 million, or $1.32 per share. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

